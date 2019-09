It may not feel like it, but autumn is just a month away. For some, that means drinking copious amounts of PSLs and bundling up in chunky jumpers, but for horror fans it marks the beginning of new thrills (and more than a few sleepless nights). Well, scream queens, we've got great news for you because A24 just released a trailer for its latest horror film, Slice, which stars Joe Keery, Chance the Rapper , and Zazie Beetz