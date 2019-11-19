While blowdryers are a dime a dozen, a great one is not easy to come by. And when you do find a fantastic blowdryer with rave reviews, you have to be prepared to drop hundreds of dollars. Well, right now you can get one of the most popular blowdryers in Hollywood (not to mention, among the R29 offices) for less than $200.
Celebrity hairstylist, Harry Josh, who has worked with A-listers like Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss, is currently offering his coveted hair tool collection for 32% off at Dermstore, knocking the price down to a more palatable $169.
Advertisement
You probably recognize the mint-green products from Instagram, where celebs and other hair pros are consistently singing its praises. Well, here's the tea on this secret sale: You can only find it through the direct product link here, and you have until the end of today, November 19, to shop the dryer at a marked-down price. Heads up: It's the only item from the brand that's currently on sale. (There are, however, some A+ value bundles from the brand to shop — check those out below.)
Stylists, editors, and celebs alike sing the praises of the dryer because of the travel-friendly size, which makes it easy to carry from hotel room to hotel room. “Compared to a lot of dryers, it was very lightweight," hairstylist Seto McCoy tells Refinery29, adding that it works on a range of hair textures. "I also really enjoy the fact that the heat isn’t too intense, it perfectly dries the hair at a timely speed without much heat, and it has a long cord! That’s very important for me.”
Well, what are you waiting for? Get thee to Dermstore ASAP and enjoy shinier, smoother strands come holiday party season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement