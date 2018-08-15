Story from Tech

The Best Back To School Gadgets & Accessories

Madeline Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Nowadays, it seems like every product is marketed as a back-to-school necessity. In reality, the supplies you actually need are the ones that will help you power through those term papers and get from class-to-class more easily.
To help you cut through the supply list clutter, we've pulled together eight, genuinely useful items — from a pair of headphones that block out noise to help you get sh*t done to an easier way to access your student ID. These are the ones that will help you survive midterms and have some fun, too.
And, if you're in search of a laptop that can handle your course load but also meet your budget, check out these options.
Related Stories
The Best Laptops For Every Budget
20 Laptop Bags You'll Want To Use All The Time
All The Ways Students Can Save On Apple Products

More from Tech

R29 Original Series