The Best Back To School Gadgets & Accessories

Nowadays, it seems like every product is marketed as a back-to-school necessity. In reality, the supplies you actually need are the ones that will help you power through those term papers and get from class-to-class more easily.
To help you cut through the supply list clutter, we've pulled together eight, genuinely useful items — from a pair of headphones that block out noise to help you get sh*t done to an easier way to access your student ID. These are the ones that will help you survive midterms and have some fun, too.
And, if you're in search of a laptop that can handle your course load but also meet your budget, check out these options.