The Very Best Podcasts Hosted By Celebrities

My coworker, an avid listener of long and free-wheeling podcasts, let me in on a little secret: If you really, really want to get to know a celebrity, listen to his or her podcast. In this loose, conversational art form, far away from the cameras, people let their personalities roam free. In these podcasts, celebrities go deep on issues that fascinate them. They'll reveal stories and aspects of themselves that rarely come up in interviews. For example, on an episode of her new Spotify podcast, Amy Schumer told a story of how she stole the mic during the toast portion of her agent's wedding, and then fed Rachel Bloom edibles.
Podcasts are the hobbies of busy celebrities. They're the forum in which famous folk let their passions for feminist thought or The Real Housewives obsession roam free, without fear. And we, lucky listeners, get to share in the fun.