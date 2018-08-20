Story from Music

The Very Best Podcasts Hosted By Celebrities

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Unqualified Media.
My coworker, an avid listener of long and free-wheeling podcasts, let me in on a little secret: If you really, really want to get to know a celebrity, listen to his or her podcast. In this loose, conversational art form, far away from the cameras, people let their personalities roam free. In these podcasts, celebrities go deep on issues that fascinate them. They'll reveal stories and aspects of themselves that rarely come up in interviews. For example, on an episode of her new Spotify podcast, Amy Schumer told a story of how she stole the mic during the toast portion of her agent's wedding, and then fed Rachel Bloom edibles.
Podcasts are the hobbies of busy celebrities. They're the forum in which famous folk let their passions for feminist thought or The Real Housewives obsession roam free, without fear. And we, lucky listeners, get to share in the fun.
These are the best podcasts hosted by comedians, actors, and Oprah, who's in a league of her own.
Related Stories
The Best Bachelorette Podcasts
The Best Podcasts For Relationship Advice
These Podcasts Will Lull You Right To Sleep

More from Music

R29 Original Series