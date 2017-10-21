Story from TV Shows

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Broke A Major Taboo On Primetime TV

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW.
Rachel Bloom's hit show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back for a third season and it is pushing the boundaries of primetime television.
This week's episode, "To Josh, With Love," which aired last night, marked the first time a network show explained the use of the clitoris. Bloom, the writer and star of the show, was inspired to create this plotline after she read a CNN article about the gendered "orgasm gap." In an interview with Mic, she recalled that the article didn't mention the clitoris until halfway through.
The CW series intelligently and thoughtfully pushes boundaries in every episode, whether it is introducing a topic that hasn't been discussed or challenging its audience to think differently about an existing idea. While a guest on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Bloom sheds some light on how she went about getting permission to use the word on television. "I had to have many conversations with legal about why it wasn't graphic or lewd," she explained.
Advertisement
The plotline tells the story of a man who realizes that "he doesn't give his wife orgasms," Bloom quickly recapped during the television appearance. In order to do the conversation justice, Bloom and the show writers wanted to be as truthful and accurate as possible. Studies have found that only about 24% of women can achieve organism without direct clitoral stimulation.
In the interview with James Corden, there was some confusion as to whether Crazy Ex-Girlfriend would be the first show to say the word on air. While she mentioned Family Guy as the first show to have said it in 2002, it was also said on The Office. Bloom cleared this up on Twitter after fans corrected Audrey Wauchope, one of the writers on the show.
Bloom addressed the lack of discussion of the clitoris in a series of tweets back in March, focusing on the lack of education as the primary problem.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has proven to be not only cry-laugh funny but incredibly insightful and educational. It pushes boundaries to start a conversation rather than in an attempt to be controversial for the sake of it. In the same interview with Mic, Bloom said that she and the show's other writers try "as much as possible to show what sex is really like." Maybe now more shows will feel empowered to do the same.
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series