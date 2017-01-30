Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Just Dropped The “Period Sex” Video & It’s Raunchy As Hell

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend finally gave its fans the video they've been waiting for. You know the one: Rachel Bloom has dropped the "Period Sex" video, in honor of one of the show's greatest running gags. Every time Bloom's character Rebecca Bunch manages to break into a few bars of the sexy song someone always cuts her off. But this time, it just keeps flowing. "For months now, everyone's been stopping the music video 'Period Sex,'" she says to kick off the clip. "But the joke's on them." As Bloom explains, period sex is really just "mother nature's juice cleanse," and if it grosses you out try and imagine it's "cherry lube." The song clocks in at under two minutes and is certainly the filthiest song the show's ever put out, something Crazy Ex-Girlfriend producer Aline Brosh McKenna confirmed recently, explaining that "Period Sex" was so dirty that it couldn't be aired on the show. The censors at CW may not be down with this track, but Aunt Flo absolutely loves it.
