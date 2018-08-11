Kanye West Tells Us What He Really Thinks Of The Kardashians In His New Single

Kanye West isn’t shy about his feelings towards the Kardashians in his newest single.
The rapper dropped “XTCY” for download online Friday night. The song itself is short — less than three minutes long — and the track’s artwork is a group photo from sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s big 21st birthday bash, which took place Thursday night.
The artwork is fitting, or at the very least on-subject, when West jumps in with the bars, “You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them / Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures / Damn, you need to be locked up / Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”
The rap starts after maybe 30 seconds of music, punctuated with rather obvious, hypersexualized moaning somewhat reminiscent of 2 Live Crew. (We’re not at all saying the song’s going to federal court, but do play out loud in public at your own risk.)
The music continues as West goes on to rap about money, drugs, and his proclivity for oral sex — a pattern he’s established in tracks like “30 Hours,” “Wolves,” “New Slaves,” and “Monster”. “XTCY” wraps with a direct sample from the rapper’s “Lift Yourself,” better known as his now-infamous “poopity scoop” song.
The track download link was shared by DJ Clark Kent, who spent Friday night in the studio with West. It was promptly retweeted by West.
Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR— DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018
In the year 2018, seeing the headline “NEW KANYE WEST” isn’t just exciting for fans — it can also be totally unnerving. The rapper has taken unpredictability to a whole new level, and you seriously have no idea what you’re going to get this time around. Will it be a masterclass in hip-hop production, like West’s work on Pusha T’s Daytona? Or are we getting trolled, a la “poopity scoop”?
In any case, though, West can always be counted on to unreservedly rap about what’s on his mind. Sex has been a popular subject for him in the last few days, as evidenced by his 21-minute-long interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, where he mentioned his fondness for a certain online porn site.
"Do you feel like your attitude toward women has changed since having daughters?" Kimmel asked, to which West replied, "Nah, I still look at Pornhub."
Pornhub took to Twitter the next morning to thank West for his patronage, offering him a free lifetime premium membership after the shout-out. “We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership,” the site’s official account wrote. “Here's to you, Ye.”
