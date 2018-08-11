Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Present From Travis Scott Puts Vintage Spin On A Tradition

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday surprises keep rolling in...Rolls Royce-ing in that is. No celebration of Jenner’s would be complete without a luxury ride that costs more than a house, and this year boyfriend Travis Scott did not disappoint.
After an over-the-top birthday party featuring a bright pink ball pit, relationship status-themed cocktails, and a cake topped with drunk Barbies, the vintage Rolls Royce adds a splash of subdued sophistication to Jenner’s birthday.
Jenner posted a video to Instagram showing off her fairy tale morning. Scott played Prince Charming, covering Jenner’s front yard with roses. In lieu of a carriage, what looks like a white ‘50s era Rolls Royce waited in the driveway.
It’s not the first time Scott has gifted Jenner new wheels. As a push present after Jenner birthed daughter Stormi in February, the rapper gifted Jenner a rare Ferrari LaFerrari worth a whopping $1.4 million.
Cars are a calling card for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. A source close to the family told People, “[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing.” Tyga surprising Jenner with a Ferrari on her 18th birthday (which was reportedly repossessed). And speaking of ghosts, Jenner made headlines when she bought herself a Rolls Royce Ghost in 2015.
Next birthday, Jenner might need a bigger garage.
