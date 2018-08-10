Daniella Mason: “Last year I was in a workaholic mode for a few months and was working like 90-hour weeks. I was basically functioning like a machine, and I have a tendency to do that. My husband, during that time, would peek his head in every so often or bring me salt and vinegar chips. He kept me tethered to the human world. I remember saying out loud to him, ‘You remind me I’m not a machine. You remind me that I’m human.’ I wrote that down that night because I loved that idea. I kept it in my back pocket and tried to write the song a couple of times but it just wasn’t happening. [But] this year I’ve been trying to actively open myself up. So I went into the songwriting session in the perfect headspace — it was the producer, my husband, and myself. At the end of the session, I asked for a keyboard and sang the first verse of ‘Human.’ We all knew we needed to write it. It came out so quickly and it really was the story of me coming into my own as an emotional, vulnerable being.”