Paris Jackson Responds To Claims That She Is Entering Rehab Because Of Demi Lovato

Actress and model Paris Jackson took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to clear up rumors that she is planning to check into rehab following Demi Lovato's reported drug overdose.
On July 24, TMZ reported that the "Tell Me You Love Me Singer," an advocate for mental health, overdosed on drugs in her Hollywood Hills home. Lovato was taken to the hospital and, hours later, her family released a statement confirming that she was awake. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato is still in the hospital.
Now, Jackson's name has been thrown into the middle of Lovato's very personal battle.
A Lovato fan account on Instagram, which regularly posts updates about the singer, shared a tweet which claims that Lovato's recent overdose was a wake up call of sorts to Jackson, who has battled her own mental health issues.
"Demi almost died and this served as an alert for Paris to be healthy," a source claimed in what appears to be a reposted tweet. (It is unclear what the original source of the message is.) The tweet also claimed Jackson would "return to the clinic" to seek help.
Jackson shared a screen grab of the image along with her own message to fans.
"Umm, no?? i haven't gone to a clinic. . someone doesn't have to almost die for me to know to be healthy, i've already had friends OD and die. that's enough for me." In another tweet responding to the rumor, Jackson said the reports were no more than clickbait, writing, "i don't need a celebrity's misfortune to make me healthy." Representation for Jackson did not immediately respond to Refinery29's requests for further comment.
Lovato and Jackson have supported one another through difficult times in the past. In 2013, following Jackson's attempt to take her own life, Lovato tweeted the following:
"Dear Paris Jackson, don't let bullies to let you down. We believe in you!! Stay strong."
Both Jackson and Lovato have been candid about their mental health battles. At the time of the tweet to Jackson, Lovato was over a year into her own recovery from addiction issues and eating disorders. She has also previously spoken out about her own suicidal ideation, as Jackson has: In a 2017 Rolling Stone interview, the Star actress claimed that the 2013 incident was just one of "multiple times" she wished to end her own life.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
