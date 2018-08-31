Teal Swan & The Craziest Wellness Cult Conspiracy You’ve Never Heard Of

From her blog, it appears that she wants the influence and power over her followers, but not the responsibility that comes with it. So is she dangerous? The answer isn't clear, but in Brown’s words: "Teal probably would not have the influence or the global reach and following that she has if it weren’t for the internet. She could have been a charismatic, spiritual leader. But I think she thrives around people who are suffering and afraid to go get help.” This tendency to appeal to the vulnerable isn't new. While members of a cult don't have to be, they do have to value and prioritize them more than other people in their lives. Considering the number of people who post and share images of themselves with custom Swan tattoos, featuring her quotes and even drawings of her face, she is admired and revered to a degree beyond the typical wellness vlogger. What also makes her so charismatic is how she presents herself on Instagram. "If you look at her Instagram, it looks very adjacent to something you would see on Goop,” he says. “It is in the wellness spectrum. Her followers take photos of her, like an influencer and her boyfriend."