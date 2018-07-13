Kylie Jenner, Crystals & Cults: Inside The Mysterious Orgonite Society

Looking at the research, it becomes clear that orgones and orgonites of the 1950s and 1970s are not the same as those in 2018. The concept of a portable homemade crystal that eliminates bad energy and manifests positive energy is a lot less weird, and a lot less cult-y, than placing naked people in boxes to cure their ailments with orgasmic energy. Creating an orgonite is an Instagram-friendly DIY project akin to keeping a crystal at your desk.