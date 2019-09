Kylie Jenner, Crystals & Cults: Inside The Mysterious Orgonite Society

After setting up his lab and boxes, Reich saw his work cut short when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration interfered with reports of a burgeoning sex cult, spurring from a 1947 Harper’s Magazine that called Reich the leader of “a new cult of sex and anarchy”. The FDA didn’t like that he was starting to sell his boxes in Rangeley, Maine, where he had set up a lab. (There’s a museum in his honor there today .) It also condemned his dubious claims that orgone boxes could shrink tumors and possibly cure cancer, especially since he wouldn’t let the FDA test the box themselves. According to a 1947 New Republic article about Dr. Reich and his “cult” of followers, he would manually relieve the tension on his patients (i.e. stimulate orgasm). Because Reich is only one person, he used the boxes to tide over his patients in between sessions. Seated inside the box, a participant would wait for the alleged cosmic energy to assist in an orgasmic release. After his work was shut down, and much of his research destroyed, Reich was sent to jail for two years for spreading medical misinformation. He died of heart failure on November 3, 1957, nine months into his sentence.