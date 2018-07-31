Alright, y'all: Rumor had it that, after 30 years, Anna Wintour was officially stepping down from her role as editor-in-chief of Vogue. But on Tuesday, in a tweet from Condé Nast's official Twitter account, the company's CEO, Bob Sauerberg, set the record straight.
"Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure," he wrote. "She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as @voguemagazine editor-in-chief and artistic director of Condé Nast."
So far, industry reactions have remained tame, from Washington Post fashion editor Robin Givhan's "ok, then," to The New York Times' fashion director and chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman's "Will this stop the rumors? Your guess is as good as mine" — and, of course, a few "That's all's."
But there you have it! No if's, and's, or but's — Nuclear Wintour is here to stay. After yet another — *breathes ASMR-style sigh of emotion into mic* — cycle of fashion hearsay reverberated through the Interweb as Vogue announced several key departures, it seems the inboxes of Condé Nast spokespeople have overflown, causing the company to respond to the resurgence of the decade-old gossip. The confirmation follows even more Vogue rumors, those of a Beyoncé takeover for the September issue — out any day now — and that photographer Tyler Mitchell lensed its cover (which would be the first time a Black photographer has shot the cover of the magazine in its 126-year history).
We've reached out to Condé Nast to make sure — once and for all — that Wintour will be working at the magazine until (what sounds like) the end of time, so we'll update this story if/when we hear back. Until then, continue to gird your loins!
