But there you have it! No if's, and's, or but's — Nuclear Wintour is here to stay. After yet another — *breathes ASMR-style sigh of emotion into mic* — cycle of fashion hearsay reverberated through the Interweb as Vogue announced several key departures , it seems the inboxes of Condé Nast spokespeople have overflown, causing the company to respond to the resurgence of the decade-old gossip. The confirmation follows even more Vogue rumors, those of a Beyoncé takeover for the September issue — out any day now — and that photographer Tyler Mitchell lensed its cover (which would be the first time a Black photographer has shot the cover of the magazine in its 126-year history).