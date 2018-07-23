Kylie Jenner Dropped Everything To Go On Tour With Travis Scott Again

In their cover story for GQ Style last week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott revealed their rom-com worthy love-at-first site moment. They, like many other millennials and Gen Z-ers, met at Coachella. They don't remember what show, or when exactly they realized they were into each other, but they do remember what happened after the sparks flew — Jenner announced she was going to follow him on tour. And now, five months after welcoming their daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world, she's back at Scott's side on tour. (Don't get excited for Stormi content though, as the baby stayed at home.)
Jenner and Scott have been traveling from European city to European city in a mash-up, as if proving Jenner's point from the profile: she can hop on a plane to go meet her man whenever she wants. When you're on the way to becoming the youngest "self-made" billionaire, you can do those things.
The couple have been sharing photos and videos from their trip (something the two rarely do in an effort to let Scott be famous for his music, and Jenner famous for...about everything else). They've been in Paris to admire the Eiffel Tower and eat the local delicacies (hamburgers). They've been to Lisbon, Portugal, where they took photos with fans. They're slowly allowing the public to see more and more into their private lives after a fairly low-key past couple of months.
But despite the glitz and glamour of supporting your boyfriend on his European tour by flying in private jets and eating out at the hottest restaurants, it's important to remember that even future billionaires get jet lagged.
