Kim Kardashian West Has The Best Makeup Trick For Tired Eyes

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is returning for its 15th season next month, and from the looks of it, fans can expect just as much drama from the family — or maybe even more. Previews for the series show the sisters prepping for three births, dealing with the usual Scott Disick shenanigans, and cursing each other out in an intense, tear-filled fight.
With film crews following the Kardashian-Jenner clan around for what seems like 24/7 since 2007, it's kind of amazing that the sisters — four of whom have kids under three — almost never look tired on camera. So when Kim Kardashian West offered to share her trick for looking wide-awake on shoot days, our ears perked up — and it was not what we expected from the concealer queen.
Advertisement
"It’s over for me [on long shoot days] because my left eye gets small. It’s so annoying," she told Refinery29 in a phone interview for her new Kimoji fragrance launch. "We have to take [a] lash curler, curl my left eye, and then I have to redo my eyeshadow to put it higher on my sleepier eye so that it appears awake."
As clever of a trick as it is, it won't come in handy when the tears start running — and Kardashian West says she's stopped fighting the inevitable and just started embracing the mascara streaks. "I just threw [my waterproof mascara] out. I’m not going to lie, it just never comes out and it’s so hard for me," she says. "I'd just rather cry it out and see the black mascara come down."
For now, Kardashian West says she uses L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara, a long-time favorite of her go-to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. But she hints that a lash launch is on its way from her brand KKW Beauty. "I have a lash that’s coming out for holiday that I’m excited about," she says. It comes at a perfect time for Kardashian West, who recently welcomed falsies back into her life this past May. "I think for the Met Ball, I started to wear more of a long, dramatic lash and kind of got into that again," she says.
In fact, Kardashian West says she's been going back to her glam roots more than ever — even with all the additional hours of weight training she's been logging on Instagram. "You’d think that if I was constantly working out that I'd be into a natural phase, but I’m not really," she says. "I feel confident and like I’m in really good shape, and so I like to glam it up more than usual — more shadow, more liner, bigger lashes." In other words, the over-the-top Kim we know and love is back — just in time for an equally dramatic new season.
Advertisement