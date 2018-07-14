Hacker Charged For Breaking Into Selena Gomez's Emails

What secrets hide in Selena Gomez's emails? One woman knows. And she has been charged with 11 felonies for hacking into Selena Gomez’s personal email accounts. 21-year-old New Jersey college student Susan Atrach allegedly accessed the accounts of Gomez and an unnamed assistant several times beginning in 2015 and posted their private digital media online.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Atrach gained access to the accounts by resetting the passwords using the information questions, answers to which were gathered from information about the singer available to the public from multiple online sources. A source told the Times Atrach did not make money from the acquisition or give the media she obtained to publications.
If convicted, Atrach could face nearly 10 years in prison for charges including identity theft and accessing and using computer data to commit fraud. The arraignment is expected sometime before August 27, and the prosecutor is recommending bail be set at $250,000.
Celebrity email hacks have been on the rise over the past few years, including the infamous Sony email hacks that lead to conversations about pay inequality in Hollywood. Many female stars have been targets of nude photo leaks, including Jennifer Lawrence and Lindsey Vonn.
