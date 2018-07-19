Grand Jury Indicts Four Men In Murder Of Rapper XXXTentacion

Update: Four men have been identified and indicted as suspects in relation to the shooting of XXXTentacion, TMZ reports. The 20-year-old rapper was killed on June 18 outside of a motorcycle shop in Florida and now, a month later, a grand jury believes that they are responsible for his death.
Two of the men are currently in custody with the Broward County Sheriff's Office, while two are still wanted by the police. A motive has not yet been reported, but a bag was stolen out of X's car at the time of the shooting. According to local news site NBC Miami, all four men are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
Advertisement
Original story follows.
A second suspect in the shooting-related murder of rapper XXXTentacion is now in police custody, the Broward County Sheriff's office announced on Wednesday in a press release.
The 22-year-old man, Michael Boatwright, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder for his role in an apparent robbery outside of RIVA Motorsports in Florida on June 18 in which he and another man, Dedrick Williams, shot and ultimately killed 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. Boatwright had also been arrested on July 5 for unrelated drug charges, authorities confirmed.
Police arrested Williams just two days after the shooting after extensively reviewing video surveillance from the crime scene. Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as violation of probation and driving without a valid license. According to the Miami Herald, Williams had a history of criminal behavior, such as grand theft auto and domestic violence.
XXXTentacion's untimely death stunned his fans and prominent rappers such as Jay Z, who gave Onfroy a shoutout on "Talk Up," a track off of Drake's new album, Scorpion. Others have called out XXXTentacion's actions, specifically a history of sexual, emotional, and physical violence.
In 2016, Onfroy's ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, filed a police report alleging he physically assaulted her on numerous occasions, once when she was pregnant, and threatened to kill her "literally like every day." She later set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to pay for orbital damage caused by one of the alleged attacks. Just a month before XXXTentacion's murder, Ayala told the Miami New Times that his fans had been harassing her and calling her a liar for years.
Advertisement
XXXTentacion has also been accused of being homophobic after he talked about assaulting a gay man in jail on the No Jumper podcast.
Representatives for XXXTentacion and Broward Country Sheriff's Office have not responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
Related Video:
Advertisement