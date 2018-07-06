This Week In Pariana, The Couple Had Their First Public Drama

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship has been moving at a frantic and erratic clip, and this is the first time we've seen the duo stumble. While the couple had a regular week of shopping, getting photographed leaving cars, and Instagram comments, they were also met with their first taste of controversy involving a joke Davidson made way back before their relationship was a glimmer in our eyes.
"Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert," Davidson allegedly said last fall in reference to Grande's success. A concert Grande performed at the Manchester Arena was the site of a terrorist bombing attack in May 2017. Twenty-two people were killed.
Shortly after reports of the joke surfaced, Grande responded to the drama, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. This week was jam-packed with some fun stuff, too. Ahead, we break it all down — just in case they hadn't already flaunted it in your face on social media.