"In general, when I read and certainly when I write, I’m far more interested in how and why things happen than in what. When I’m reading an extremely plot-full book I usually get so uncomfortable with the yanking sensation of being pulled along by the plot that I’ll often look it up online and read spoilers so I can know what’s going on. With movies, too, I’ll do the same. Definitely with TV series. Like Friday Night Lights. I was reading all the episode summaries on Wikipedia because I was so stressed about what was going to happen to the characters. I find story to be interesting, of course, but almost besides the point and I want to speak about everything else that’s happening."