Rushing To Get An IUD? Don't Forget This Important Factor

An appointment to have your IUD removed typically costs around $150-$250 without health insurance. If your health insurance stops paying for birth control, then that could be a prohibitively expensive bill to suddenly have to pay. Even if your own health insurance coverage doesn't change, or you can afford that out of pocket cost, there are millions of people who rely on federally-funded health care who wouldn't be able to afford this on their own. According to Planned Parenthood , 78 percent of patients who use federally-funded clinics to get birth control and other reproductive services have incomes below 150 percent of the federal poverty level. "Our concern with that is that we are going to have fewer clinics providing no and low-cost contraception to those women who are on the lowest income," Ehrlich says.