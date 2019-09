Here's How The Other Kind Of Birth Control Implant Works

So, why get an arm implant when you could just take a pill or get an IUD? The birth control implant tends to be a good option for people who can't be on birth control that contains estrogen (like women who get migraines with auras , for example), according to Planned Parenthood. Progestin-only pills are often called " the mini-pill ," because they contain such a low dose of the hormone, and because they have to be taken at exactly the same time every single day in order to be effective, according to the Mayo Clinic. But with the implant, you don't have to stress about taking a pill on time everyday, because it's always in your arm. In fact, some people prefer having the implant because it's discreetly hidden underneath their skin.