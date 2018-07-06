"I mean, I’m still finding myself, but I would say to just be super persistent. There are a lot of people that are going to try to tell you who to be. I went through this journey where I had so many people trying to give their own advice and they really thought they knew what I should do, but at the end of the day, I am the only person that knows what’s best for me. I have to just be myself and be true to who I am and make the decisions that I know are right in my gut. You just have to start with the passion and the dream and not really think about the 'what if' — just go for it."