If you thought The Proposal sounded terrifying, one contestant just confirmed you’re right. Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Christen Whitney — who was not entirely affectionately nicknamed “Scallop Fingers” — appeared on ABC’s The Proposal Monday night and had some choice words to describe the experience.
In an Instagram post ahead of the episode, Whitney wrote, “You guys can tune in tonight after @bacheloretteabc if you want to witness me doing the cringiest thing I’ve ever done.”
Hi. You guys can tune in tonight after @bacheloretteabc if you want to witness me doing the cringiest thing I've ever done.... In all seriousness, I like to live my life to the fullest/take risks, and have fun. I never want to be someone who sits on the sidelines of my own life.
Some fans hoped to see Whitney behind the curtain of The Proposal, instead of a contestant in the love pageant. In response, Whitney took to Twitter with a surprising revelation, saying. “Spoiler alert: I was supposed to be, but couldn’t commit to accepting a proposal & obviously the Lead needs to be in that head space...So last minute I agreed to go on in a position with less expectation.”
Spoiler alert: I was supposed to be, but couldn’t commit to accepting a proposal & obviously the Lead needs to be in that head space...So last minute I agreed to go on in a position with less expectation #TheProposal https://t.co/27eNoAT9NE— Christen Whitney (@Christen_mae_) July 3, 2018
In a separate Instagram post, Whitney addressed her choice to be on the controversial show, saying “No: I didn’t think that I would experience love at first sight. Yes: I do believe some people can and DO! Yes: I do think Mike Fleiss’ aim is to first make interesting TV, but also to matchmake soul mates. No: I would not have accepted a marriage proposal. Yes: I did have a blast and met fun, dynamic people!”
Yes: I am always willing and open to new adventures?. Yes: I can't wait to meet my person. No: I didn't think that I would experience love at first sight. Yes: I do believe some people can and DO! Yes: I do think Mike Fleiss' aim is to first make interesting TV, but also to matchmake soul mates. No: I would not have accepted a marriage proposal. Yes: I did have a blast and met fun, dynamic people! I love to live my life to the fullest, take risks, and have fun.
This answers a lot of our questions about the inner workings of The Proposal contestants. At least in Whitney’s case, she’s less doe-eyed about the prospect of getting married from the pageant, and more interested in having as many new experiences as possible.
