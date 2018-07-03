Tarte Is Coming in Hot With A 70% Off Summer Makeup Sale

We're quickly closing in on the Fourth of July, and if you have yet to plan a beauty look that is both patriotic and able to withstand an afternoon of day drinking, Tarte is here to hook you up. The brand is currently offering up to 70% off its makeup selection, including best-sellers from the Rainforest Of The Sea and Tarteist collections, gift sets, and even travel-sized options perfect for the holiday week.
With more than 90 sale items to choose from, we curated our favorites to save you time, ahead. After all, the sale ends at midnight tonight, so you only have a few more hours before the stock is wiped clean.