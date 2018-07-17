What Does The Gender Divide In Criticism Mean For Women Filmmakers?

Breaking it down further, Lauzen found that men outnumbered women regardless of job title (staff critic or freelancer), the type of media outlet, or the genre of the film considered. Men accounted for 70% of critics writing for trade publications like Variety or The Wrap, 70% of those working at general interest magazines and websites, 69% writing for a news website or wire service, 68% writing for newspapers, and 68% writing for movie or entertainment-focused publications.It doesn't matter if the movie they're reviewing is horror, comedy, animation, drama or any other genre— men's voices will still outnumber women's. Basically, for every woman critic weighing in on the conversation surrounding a film, there are two male critics expressing their views. What's more, the vast majority of both male and female critics are white, limiting the scope of the conversation even further.