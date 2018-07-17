What Does The Gender Divide In Criticism Mean For Women Filmmakers?

Amy Adrion, whose recent documentary, Half The Picture, focused on the struggles faced by female directors in Hollywood, said that the gender divide in criticism is a hurdle that she and many of her peers face with apprehension. [It] can be very scary as a filmmaker because you've made something, you've put your heart and soul into it," she said. "It's a story that resonates with you and with people you know, and you put it out in the world and you hope that the industry at large can connect to it. And when it's largely middle-age white men who are reviewing almost all of those films at festivals, you just hope that they can look at your film and find elements that they can connect with."