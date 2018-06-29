These Are The Victims Of The Capital Gazette Newsroom Shooting

On Thursday, five people were killed and two were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, MD. Authorities called the shooting a "targeted" attack on the newspaper. The suspect was apprehended and charged with five counts of first-degree murder.
Despite the horror lived by reporters and editors at the outlet, they still covered the shooting extensively and published an edition on Friday.
The victims were identified by the police as staff members Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, and Wendi Winters. A fundraiser to help the victims' families and other staffers at the outlet has raised over $115,000 at the time of publication.
Ahead, a look at the lives of The Capital colleagues we lost.