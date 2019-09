One of Rihanna's most famous pieces of ink includes the Egyptian Goddess Isis done on her sternum — and is often consciously positioned to peek out of her red carpet ensembles. Now, this isn't to say RiRi made chest tattoos a thing — she's certainly not the first to get one — but for us, she did. At least, we weren't really thinking too much about them until we saw hers. Now, we're hooked.