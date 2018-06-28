There's no denying Rihanna's power and influence. The multi-hyphenate talent can ignite city-wide mania over a Morocco-inspired eyeshadow palette, rally her fans on Twitter to think more about global eduction, and convince women everywhere to free the nipple. But this "Rihanna effect" — if you will — extends into another corner of the cultural zeitgeist, too: tattoos. If anyone could convince us that we should pay another person to ink our personal real estate, it's her.
One of Rihanna's most famous pieces of ink includes the Egyptian Goddess Isis done on her sternum — and is often consciously positioned to peek out of her red carpet ensembles. Now, this isn't to say RiRi made chest tattoos a thing — she's certainly not the first to get one — but for us, she did. At least, we weren't really thinking too much about them until we saw hers. Now, we're hooked.
We wanted to know more about this trend so we asked tattoo artist Mira Mariah (a.k.a. @girlknewyork) for all the details on the placement. Like many other popular spots — wrists, rib cages, necks — this is a classic spot for ink, says Mariah, but it has certainly grown in popularity among in the last few years. And just like every other tattoo, the pain level is totally subjective — although Mariah tells us that on a scale of 1-10, she'd generally rank it a six.
If that hasn't deterred you from getting this Rih-inspired tattoo yet, good. All the inspiration you need to go forth, and copy (or not copy) the Bad Gal, ahead.