The Best Summer Beauty Products On Sale At Sephora Right Now

Sephora's online sale section is woefully under-appreciated. Unlike a flash sale or friends-and-family special, it gets no homepage love with the new arrivals, and remains hidden behind several other tabs, where only the in-the-know usually venture.
But this week especially, the section deserves its time in the sun, because Sephora has price-chopped some pretty killer products ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend — and we have the full breakdown on what to buy. From the feather-light luxury hairdryer that's now $50 below retail, to the GlamGlow lip plumper-gloss hybrid that's less than $10 today, you'll want to shop these deals before the Sephora sale section refreshes its inventory.