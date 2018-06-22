Kim Kardashian has expanded on her emotional tweet about returning to Paris for the first time since her robbery. The mother and social media star was held at gunpoint in October of 2016 while staying in her hotel room in Paris. In subsequent interviews, she opened up about the lasting trauma of the incident, which included anxiety and a temporary departure from social media. This week, the 37-year-old returned for the first time in over a year and a half to attend Paris Fashion Week with husband Kanye West. The two were in the audience for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show on Thursday, and upon departure (to attend Teyana's listening party in LA, no less), Kardashian took to Twitter to share some preliminary thoughts.
"Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!" she wrote. "I couldn’t have come for a better reason."
Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! ?? I couldn’t have come for a better reason....off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018
She elaborated on these sentiments on her app, writing, according to People, that she's managed to put the events of 2016 behind her.
"I went back to Paris to witness Kanye's BFF, Virgil Abloh, make history with his first collection and runway show for Louis Vuitton during Mens Fashion Week," she wrote. "It was such an emotional trip! For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma.Emotionally, I feel calm. I’ve truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn’t difficult for me.”
Kardashian went on to stress that grieving is different for everyone, but that for her, "There’s no point in staying in a f—ed-up state of mind."
She concluded her post with similar positivity, writing, "It was the perfect experience coming back to a city I love so much."
