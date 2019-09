Kim Kardashian has expanded on her emotional tweet about returning to Paris for the first time since her robbery. The mother and social media star was held at gunpoint in October of 2016 while staying in her hotel room in Paris. In subsequent interviews, she opened up about the lasting trauma of the incident, which included anxiety and a temporary departure from social media. This week, the 37-year-old returned for the first time in over a year and a half to attend Paris Fashion Week with husband Kanye West. The two were in the audience for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show on Thursday, and upon departure (to attend Teyana's listening party in LA, no less), Kardashian took to Twitter to share some preliminary thoughts.