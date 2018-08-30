14 Wedding Lipsticks You'll Want To Wear Long After The Vows Are Over

From first kisses to Champagne toasts and a full buffet, there are a lot of wedding activities to get through that will likely leave you looking one way and one way only: lipstick faded, cracking, or completely gone, as if you didn't spend an entire painstaking hour filling in your liner. But according to the pros, this inevitability can be avoided. All you have to do is find The One.
Okay, that sounds about as easy as it did when your best friend said it while you were still swiping left and right on Tinder. But with the help of trusted makeup artists Amanda Shackleton and David Maderich, you can discover the lipstick you were meant to be with, 'til death do you part.
Ahead, the lipsticks — and glosses — to wear on your wedding day.