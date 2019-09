Inside One Attorney's Fight To Protect Undocumented Teenage Girls

"I was on vacation with my family in September [2017] when I got the call. She was an immigrant from Central America who was in federal custody. But I should say this was far from an isolated case — after the 2016 election, we started getting documents in the context of that case that raised our eyebrows. ... A judge gave [Jane Doe] permission for the procedure, but the ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] wouldn't allow her to do so. At first, they sent her to a ' crisis pregnancy center .' There, we know she was prayed over. She was given the option of either telling her mother, or they would tell her. Eventually, they contacted her mother to tell her she was pregnant. We know Jane Doe had suffered abuse at the hands of her parents. Years before, her sister had become pregnant and her parents beat her.