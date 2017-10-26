Undocumented Teen Pens Open Letter After Finally Obtaining An Abortion

After a monthlong legal battle with the Trump administration, the 17-year-old undocumented immigrant known as Jane Doe was finally able to obtain an abortion this morning.
"Justice prevailed today for Jane Doe. But make no mistake about it, the administration’s efforts to interfere in women’s decisions won’t stop with Jane," said Brigitte Amiri, the ACLU attorney who argued the case in court.
Through her guardian, Doe released a powerful statement about her journey to the United States and why she made the decision to terminate her pregnancy.
"My journey wasn’t easy, but I came here with hope in my heart to build a life I can be proud of. I dream about studying, becoming a nurse, and one day working with the elderly," she writes.
Doe goes on to explain that, upon being detained, she learned that she was pregnant. "I knew immediately what was best for me then, as I do now – that I’m not ready to be a parent," she explains.
Doe expresses gratitude to her attorneys and the judge who ultimately ruled that she could have the procedure. But what came beforehand was painful: "While the government provides for most of my needs at the shelter, they have not allowed me to leave to get an abortion. Instead, they made me see a doctor that tried to convince me not to abort and to look at sonograms. People I don’t even know are trying to make me change my mind. I made my decision and that is between me and God. Through all of this, I have never changed my mind," Doe writes.
She emphasizes that abortion was the right decision for her, but she would never attempt to force her choice on anyone else: "I would not tell any other girl in my situation what they should do. That decision is hers and hers alone."
Doe says that her lawyers told her about all the people nationwide who have called and written to express their support for her. "I am touched by this show of love from people I may never know and from a country I am just beginning to know – to all of you, thank you," she writes.
Now that the procedure is over, Doe is eager to move forward with her new life. "I want a better future. I want justice," she concludes.
