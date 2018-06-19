As with all good things in Pose, it seems the scene’s writer identifies with the moment. As inspiration for the scene, Mock went back to her own first sexual experience. “Angel’s not a virgin at that point, but I was. I remember a moment when I had a boyfriend I really cared about, and I was hiding myself,” Mock recalled. To combat Mock’s discomfort at the time, the boyfriend did something really “empowering” for her. “He grabbed my hands and moved them to a point of saying, ‘I see you, and I see you as all that you are. I love and accept you, and I want to share this with you,’” Mock continued.