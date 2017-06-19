Janet Mock Does Not Want To Be Your Trans Poster Child

One thing that does come up in the book is your evolution with your own body during your 20s, which is a journey all women seem to go through. If you could go back and give your 20-something self one piece of body advice, what would that be?

“Oh my god. Number one would be: Stop comparing yourself to people, images, anything outside of yourself. It's only going to bring you a sense of discomfort. Don't try to seek comparison, or visions of yourself, outside of yourself. You have it all within you. If you're comfortable in your body as it is, own that. Surround yourself with people who affirm you in that. You own this body, and it is yours. It's fine to have that complicated relationship with your body. But at the end of the day: It’s yours. So take care of it. It embodies you, but it is not all of you."