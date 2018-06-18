Hear me out: I get that this principle doesn't apply to all. If the Fab Five is helping a single man, then by all means, focus only on him. But if that man is part of a unit, wouldn't you want to give both of them the opportunity to get a little bedazzled for what is clearly a special day? Let me be clear, though. No one needs to get a makeover here. The Fab Five are always clear on that: You only change when you want to change. William is clearly open to reclaiming a part of his life that has been neglected in the past, and that's what makes his transformation so positive. By pointing out that Shannan could have gotten something out of this, I'm not suggesting that she's not perfect the way she is, but rather that it would have been a nice gesture, for her to accept or not. What's more, if Bobby is going to be re-doing that couple's shared space, which they will presumably both enjoy, then shouldn't that same principle apply to the rest of the process?