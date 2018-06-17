Maren Morris Has A Reminder For Trolls: Don’t Slut-Shame Women For Their Outfits

Some turds on my last picture had the cowardly gall to suggest that I deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing, so I ought to cover up, & I thought it was pretty horrifying. I realize I chose this career and I chose to put a picture on this platform, but choosing to illicit sex acts from wearing a bodysuit? No. That is what’s wrong with it all. I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me. I’m proud to be Irish, Native American, English... proud of my cellulite and proud of my strong back + arms. I worked my ass off on my body the last few months, and I’m proud to show that work. All day little girls + boys are measuring themselves against societal shame & fake photoshopped bodies on Instagram. So what I guess I’m saying is, I didn’t choose to be a role model for body-shaming, judgmental nobodies; I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day. Screw the haters and eat your damn cheeseburger. ? #StrongNotSkinny

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT