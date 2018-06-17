Maren Morris Has A Reminder For Trolls: Don’t Slut-Shame Women For Their Outfits

It all started with a funny and friendly Instagram post. Morris was trying to take a picture when she realised after the fact that her dog had photobombed in in the most hilarious way. Instead of a more traditional photobomb where you pop your head into a photo by surprise, Morris’ dog let its backside do the bombing. “When you’re trying to achieve a LEWK + your dog’s ass photobombs you,” the singer captions her photo. Regardless of her dog’s comedic pose, her “lewk” was achieved. She was wearing an outfit that she liked that made her feel confident, which should be the point of any outfit.