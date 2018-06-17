Maren Morris Has A Reminder For Trolls: Don’t Slut-Shame Women For Their Outfits

Maren Morris has no time for slut-shaming, and neither does her new husband Ryan Hurd. When a random commenter advised the country singer to cover up lest she wants to invite sexual advances from men, Morris took it upon herself to remind the woman that it is her body and she can dress it however she likes.
It all started with a funny and friendly Instagram post. Morris was trying to take a picture when she realised after the fact that her dog had photobombed in in the most hilarious way. Instead of a more traditional photobomb where you pop your head into a photo by surprise, Morris’ dog let its backside do the bombing. “When you’re trying to achieve a LEWK + your dog’s ass photobombs you,” the singer captions her photo. Regardless of her dog’s comedic pose, her “lewk” was achieved. She was wearing an outfit that she liked that made her feel confident, which should be the point of any outfit.
“Don’t cry foul when your asked to perform sex acts by a male…respect yourself and coverup!!” read the comment. For starters, no. Just no. A person’s outfit does not entitle anyone to anything. Just as importantly, clothing isn’t the reason someone gets sexually harassed or assaulted. Morris claps back with a witty and bold response. “Um, I’m married to @ryanhurd and he doesn’t need to ask,” she quips in the comments section adding a winky face emoji for good measure.
Then who should join the conversation but her new husband with perhaps one of the best ways to respond to someone attempting to shame your partner. “I don’t usually respond because Maren can handle herself,” he responds already off to a good start. “But I had a whole response to this based on the fact that usually only dudes leave that shit on here but you’re a woman! Wow!” While shaming people is not gender-specific, it is particularly unfortunate when a woman doesn’t support another woman. He finished his response by hoping that this type of criticism isn’t being perpetuated. “Maybe even a mum, I didn’t check, but I would hope no one ever said something like that to you or maybe your poor, poor daughter, who will probably grow up in a house that tells her that her own body is a bad thing,” Hurd wrote.
A few days later, Morris dedicated a post to respond with her complete thoughts on the matter. Like many celebrities, she became a sounding board for someone else’s negative thoughts. “I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me,” she wrote as part of a longer caption. While she didn’t choose to be a role model, the singer said, “I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day.”
Some turds on my last picture had the cowardly gall to suggest that I deserved creepy sexual advances from men for my clothing, so I ought to cover up, & I thought it was pretty horrifying. I realize I chose this career and I chose to put a picture on this platform, but choosing to illicit sex acts from wearing a bodysuit? No. That is what’s wrong with it all. I refuse to ever, EVER be ashamed of the body God gave me. I’m proud to be Irish, Native American, English... proud of my cellulite and proud of my strong back + arms. I worked my ass off on my body the last few months, and I’m proud to show that work. All day little girls + boys are measuring themselves against societal shame & fake photoshopped bodies on Instagram. So what I guess I’m saying is, I didn’t choose to be a role model for body-shaming, judgmental nobodies; I LOVE being a role model for kids and anyone who’s just trying to figure out how to love themselves every day. Screw the haters and eat your damn cheeseburger. ? #StrongNotSkinny
Morris had an outfit she liked, that she felt comfortable and confident wearing. Those should be the only guidelines for choosing an outfit.
