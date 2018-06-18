Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake Talks About Leading A Public Company & Her Upcoming Maternity Leave

"But at the end of the day we solve a very different problem than Amazon does. We’re in the business of discovery and helping people weed through the millions and millions of SKUs out there to figure out exactly which ones are best for them. We haven’t seen Prime Wardrobe or much of what Amazon has been working on as being competitive to that discovery element. At the end of the day, if you’re looking for a pair of jeans that fit you, even if [Amazon] makes it easier to buy and return things, you are still trying to figure out which ones are best for you out of the millions of pairs of jeans available in the marketplace. That’s a very hard problem to solve, and that’s the one that we solve.