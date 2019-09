Turns Out Rihanna Is A Criminal Mastermind — At Stealing Wine Glasses, That Is

News that Rih was stealing...err borrowing wine glasses from literally everywhere she goes first surfaced in 2016. After making the shocking discovery, Twitter user @joshuedwrds proceeded to make a thread illustrating the singer’s beloved hobby. The photos showed Rihanna clutching glasses like fashion accessories leaving clubs, restaurants, and even at the beach. How does she defend her actions? The singer did what any pro heistress would do: she explained that it’s all a misunderstanding.