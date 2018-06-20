Ulta's Summer Hair Launches Are Legit — & We Have Your 15 Must-Haves

If you're struggling to make your hair do what you want this time of year, welcome to the club. Heat, sweat, and humidity are the enemies of well-behaved hair, but nobody wants to spend their summer trying to flatten frizz and add volume to lifeless roots. Thankfully, there are plenty of new hair launches that will help you break out of your summer hair rut, and quite a few of them are stocked at Ulta Beauty.
Along with Sephora, Ulta has dropped some exciting seasonal releases under the hair-care tab, and we've narrowed down what's really good. Whether you're desperately in need of a cleansing scalp-detox scrub infused with gunk-clearing charcoal, or you're just intrigued by a five-star smoothing conditioner named after your go-to drink order at a Japanese restaurant, you're bound to find something you'll want to add to your bathroom cabinet right away.
Ahead, 15 new products from Ulta that might just give you the summer strands of your humidity-proof dreams.