This Frizz-Fighting Shampoo Is Sold Out — Here's What To Buy Instead

Despite what hair-care commercials might want you to believe, frizz isn't a "problem" that needs to be "solved." However, it's a valid desire to want to embrace your fuzzy roots while maintaining a smooth, bouncy, and hydrated style when the humidity index is at an all-time high. But how?
Oils and creams do a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to smoothing frizz after hair is already dry, but any beauty buff will know that the fight really starts much earlier than that: in the shower. Yes, it all begins with a cleansing, smoothing, and hydrating shampoo — and the most recent one to have fans buzzing is Amika's Velveteen Dream Smoothing Shampoo, which is completely sold out at Sephora right now.
This popular formula does everything you need to show Mother Nature who's boss. Thankfully, it's not the only proven frizz-fighter out there — and it's still available on some other retailer sites, too. However, if you're browsing Sephora and need a temporary substitute before its restock, find some of the best alternatives, ahead...