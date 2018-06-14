Emma Thompson Is A Judge Facing The Decision Of A Lifetime In Emotional New Movie

The trailer for Emma Thompson's new film, The Children Act, is finally here and, trust us, your tear ducts are not ready. Seriously, grab a tissue or twelve.
Based on the novel by Ian McEwan by the same name, the film follows Judge Fiona Maye (Thompson), as she presides over one of the most difficult cases ever presented in her courtroom: Should she rule in favor of a Jehovah's Witness family who refuses to allow their son, Adam (Fionn Whitehead), to receive a blood transfusion, despite his leukemia diagnosis? (They argue the medical procedure would force them to abandon the principles of their faith.) Or, should she make Adam go through with the procedure that could save his life, his religion be damned? The child's fate is, quite literally, at her fingertips.
Compelled to do what is right, Fiona visits Adam in the hospital to learn more about what, to her, seems like an unconventional and unreasonable decision. The two quickly become friends, and the 17-year-old cancer patient winds up teaching Fiona lessons on life, love, and faith, which could have a profound impact on her relationship with her husband, Jack (Stanley Tucci). You can watch the trailer below.
This cinematic ride is going to be one hell of an emotional rollercoaster. Deadline expects Thompson's performance will be so moving, in fact, that they predict she'll be nominated for a few awards in the future. Hey, she's already won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes; the thought of her adding more statuettes to her shelves is not out of the question.
The Children Act, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, also stars Ben Chaplin, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rosie Cavaliero, and Jason Watkins and is directed by Richard Eyre.
