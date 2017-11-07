First up - blood does the same thing for everyone’s body - it keeps you alive and saves lives. ISSA FACT! pic.twitter.com/ZStlKU7Oeh— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
And you’ve heard of people being ‘positive’ or ‘negative’? That’s another blood group.— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
It’s not to say white or Asian people can’t be B negative, or that all black people are B negative.— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
And for blood transfusions to work, you need well matched blood groups. pic.twitter.com/WFfXBg38Xx— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
They are at risk of stroke, serious infections, and very painful crisis episodes. Serious stuff.— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
Well, most people don’t know they have Ro blood, unless they donate and we tell them. pic.twitter.com/D2PjZS2UwP— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017
So if you are black, hospital patients NEED YOU to help save their lives because we just don’t have enough black donors. pic.twitter.com/0EoT0YwJuz— GiveBlood NHS ? (@GiveBloodNHS) November 7, 2017