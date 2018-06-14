Snail Mail Is A Songwriter, Not Just Another Girl In A Band

"The best advice I can possibly give is to work on your craft, do what you like, and make as much music as possible because you want to. Do what makes you comfortable, and do it because you like it. If you like what you're doing, believe in it, then other people will, too. Be easy on yourself, but also know that it is a job that takes a lot of discipline and hard work. So, work hard, make songs that you care about, play shows, and have fun with it. Maybe don't worry about anything else. I learned a lot about self-validation being the most important aspect of being a songwriter and a musician, It's easier said than done, but not paying attention to other people and how they react to your music, positive or negative, is probably the most important thing you can do to stay true to yourself."