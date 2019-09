Snail Mail Is A Songwriter, Not Just Another Girl In A Band

"Originally, I think where this all started was that in the New York Times they had that piece that emphasized women in music. I am a big fan of having that conversation, and I am an extremely politically driven person and a feminist who on a personal level really cares about women's issues. But, it got to the point where it was the hook on the story of Snail Mail. I don't necessarily feel like I want a narrative attached to the work that I'm creating because I think it limits how people take in the work and puts you into a box. What I really would love to be known for is my songwriting. I feel like I am often asked to be a voice for marginalized groups that I don't feel qualified to be a voice for. It's not that I reject my responsibility or that I don't want to have that voice or be a role model. It's more that I feel like it takes away from the work that me and a lot of other women have made when we get categorized together because of laziness and people wanting to make a story out of it isn't there. I think a lot of people would agree that we're all making music that is vastly different from one another. We all have a lot of respect for each other, but I don't feel like we collide musically. It feels like people aren't really listening, they're just looking. That is a little disheartening and kind of hard to talk about all the time. What am I even doing if I'm getting a pat on the back for how I identify rather than the work that I'm putting all of myself into?"