5 Reasons To Set Up An Automatic Savings Deduction

It's true that many people these days struggle to save because they don't actually have much left over after all their needs are out of the way. (And in that case, earning more money, rather than figuring out a million ways to scrimp and save, will get you further.) But if you do have some room to adjust even a fraction of your "wants" column to savings, there are big reasons to get going. Here are five upsides to automating savings to make life a little easier. And if you already love saving, don't let us take the joy of transferring money to your savings account away. But maybe these tips will add to the rush.