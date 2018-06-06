Taco Bell Is Introducing A Millennial Pink Frosé Freeze

Frosé has been the trendiest drink of the season for the past several summers, and slowly but surely it has been trickling down from the most gourmet recipes and high-end restaurants into the mainstream. How do we know? Well, this summer, the popular frozen rosé drink will be served at a fast food restaurant.
This morning, Taco Bell announced it will begin testing a new beverage called the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze. From the outside, the drink simply looks like a pink version of one of Taco Bell's classic Freezes, like the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze or the Strawberry Skittles Freeze. However, this Freeze, has a boozy element.
According to the fast food chain, the Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze is made with Charles & Charles' 2017 Rosé, and it's is described being "blending with the perfect combination of berry flavors for a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat." Though Charles & Charles rosé is celebrated for pairing well with summer fare like barbecue, grilled fish, and po-boys, hopefully Taco Bell's Charles & Charles frosé creation will compliment Crunchwrap Supremes and Doritos Locos Tacos.
The new Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze will be available exclusively at the Taco Bell Cantina locations in Newport Beach, CA and Chicago, IL. At the Newport Beach Cantina, a "glass" of the millennial pink Freeze will cost $7.99, and it will go for $5.49 at the Chicago location. If the tests go well, the beverage might just be introduced at Taco Bell locations nationwide, thus completing frosé's life cycle as a trendy beverage.
Advertisement