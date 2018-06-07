How The Kiss Quotient, The Romance Novel Of The Summer, Sheds Light On Dating While Autistic

"I don’t think I can say I chose to write this book. I had to write it. It was a need. When I learned about the way autism spectrum disorder presents in many women and personally identified with the diagnosis, the story for The Kiss Quotient exploded in my head in full color. I daydreamed about it nonstop for a full week, running the story through my head from beginning to end over and over. After that, there was no question about it. If I didn’t write the story, it would be unbearable. I wrote the synopsis and began the process of translating daydreams into words."