Janet Jackson Called The Police For A Welfare Check On Her 1-Year-Old Son

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Janet Jackson called the police to do a welfare check on her one-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. The child was reportedly under the care of Jackson's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.
Per Entertainment Tonight, the Malibu County Sheriff's Office confirmed that police responded to a call Saturday night at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu, Calif., where Al Mana was staying with the pair's son Eissa. Jackson was reportedly not at the hotel.
According to a statement made to ET by Jackson's brother Randy Jackson, the call to the police came after Eissa's nanny contacted Jackson, stating she was "terrified" by Al Mana's behavior.
Randy previously told People that Jackson had suffered "verbal abuse" from Al Mana, a businessman whose company, Al Mana Group, is based in Qatar.
"There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have," Randy told People in September of 2017.
Al Mana and Jackson married in 2012. In October of 2016, Jackson announced she was expecting her first child. In January of 2017, Jackson gave birth to Eissa. The couple announced their separation via a representative in April of that year.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Jackson, Randy, and Al Mana. We will update this post should we hear back.
